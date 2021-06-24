Award-winning singer Wizkid has finally reacted to one of Seun Kuti's rant about his Grammy award

Wizkid recently took delivery of his plaque and Kuti in his usual manner took to social media to rant about it

In his sarcastic reply, the award winner urged his colleague to make new music and noted that everyone is still dancing to the last album Kuti dropped

Popular singer Seun Kuti is of the opinion that Wizkid is not a Grammy award winner just because his song with Beyonce won the best music video category in 2020.

After Wizkid and his manager took to social media to celebrate the arrival of the plaque in Nigeria, Kuti went on another shade spree, saying an album recognition is not the same for a music video.

Wizkid replies Seun Kuti with sarcasm Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@bigbirdkuti

Wizkid employs sarcasm

Wizkid finally reacted to Kuti's shades on Instagram by dropping a reply on one of his posts in the comment section.

The Essence crooner told Kuti to grab his sax and make some music while urging him not to pay attention to the people recognising his award.

The Starboy also said that everyone thoroughly enjoyed Kuti's last album and were in fact still dancing to it.

He wrote:

"No mind dem jare. Get the sax and make some music brother..We all enjoyed ur last album we still dey dance like this."

Check out the post below:

Here's a screenshot of Wizkid's reply:

Seun Kuti thinks Wizkid's Grammy award win is not a big deal Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti

Wizkid FC back up their fave

Fans of the singer took to the comment section with hilarious remarks about his reply, read some comments below:

Aris.slimb:

"@wizkidayo savage chai!!!"

Alayafisu:

"Lol. baba say we still dey dance like this."

3plefacoofficial:

"@wizkidayo I don die, which album, I am still searching."

__brimah:

"@wizkidayo, why you giving free publicity to his album? Lmao."

Fi.delis842:

"@wizkidayo seun fit frame this comment hang am for room. Kaii this kind insult. Seun kuti, star boy said you should get up and make some music instead of making noise."

Nigerians call out Seun Kuti

Wizkid posted a photo of his Grammy plaque on his Instagram story, and on it was boldly written that he won the award for Best Music Video alongside Beyonce and Blue Ivy for Brown Skin Girl.

This caused an uproar on social media with internet users praising the singer.

Others also called out fellow music star, Seun Kuti, who had claimed Wizkid didn’t qualify to be called a Grammy winner because the song belonged to Beyonce.

