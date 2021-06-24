After Lilo's eviction from the house, she took everyone by surprise when she told Ebuka in an interview that Eric took advantage of her

In a recent reunion episode, Lilo explained that she meant her colleague took advantage of the fact that she liked him on the show

Eric revealed that he tried to talk to Lilo after he heard what she told Ebuka but she became defensive

The Big Brother Naija reunion which kicked off on July 17 has been episodes of drama and shocking revelations.

The ex-housemates have also tackled and fought each other over allegations and accusations.

Lilo and Eric's situationship

After Lilo's evction, she revealed in an interview that Eric took advantage of her in the house which quite a lot of people assumed to mean something else entiresly.

In a recent episode sighted by Legit.ng, the young lady explained to everyone that she meant her colleague took advantage if the fact that she liked him in the house.

Lilo also talked about the fact that they became friends and they vibed very well in the house.

Eric reacts

Eric disclosed that after he got evicted and got wind of what Lilo had said, he reached her to ask about what she said and she refereed him to the clip.

Despite the fact that Eric insisted on hearing it from her, Lil remained adamant and became defensive.

According to Lilo, she heard things about Eric and she never called him to ask but made do with what she saw in the clips.

Eric also noted that he gave up trying to resolve issues with Lilo after she had came to an interview they both granted like she wanted to win.

Tochi blasts Wathoni

Wathoni claimed Kiddwaya did a lot of disrespectful things in the house including telling Tochi to go after her because she was an ‘easy catch’.

Wathoni continued to claim that Tochi actually tried to but didn’t get there. This then led to the young man trying to defend himself.

According to Tochi, whenever Wathoni liked someone and it didn’t work out, she tried to go through corners to create problems.

