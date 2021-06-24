England vs Germany is believed to be the most anticipated encounter at the ongoing Euro 2020 championships

Both sides will face-off at the Round of 16 tie at the competition and the England manager is speaking ahead of the showdown

Gareth Southgate who led his side to finish top of Group D has stated that the tie against Germany will be different

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Three Lions of England are billed to face-off with Germany in the Round of 16 tie at the ongoing Euro 2020 championships and Gareth Southgate is speaking ahead of the mouthwatering fixture, SPORTbible reports.

England finished top of Group D following a 1-0 win over Czech Republic at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Just before Germany confirmed their place in the knockout stages, the England manager had suggested that meeting a team like Joachim Low’s side will be tough.

England vs Germany already giving Gareth Southgate concerns. Photo: Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after Raheem Sterling scored England's match winner, Southgate touched on a possible clash with one of the big boys. He said via Express:

"These will be different games. World champions, European champions or Germany who are back on song.

"Whoever we play will be tough opposition but we have known the route through for 18 months. But the good thing is that we are still improving - there is more to come from us.

"Wembley can be important for us, it looks as if we might have more fans in and that can really help us."

The Euro 2020 Round 16 has some mouthwatering fixtures after Europe's football powerhouses booked a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

France, Portugal, England, and Italy are all in the last 16 round of the tournament as each team eye a shot at continental glory.

The final round of the group fixtures was played on Wednesday night, June 23, with France and Portugal playing out a 2-2 draw.

The result saw both teams book a place in the last 16, with Germany also joining them after snatching a hard-fought point against Hungary.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Portugal earn a 2-2 draw against France as the 36-year-old became the first player to reach 20 goals in World Cup and European tournaments combined, Marca reports.

It was CR7's fifth goal of the competition after the first three matches and has equaled the number of international goals scored by Iran's Ali Daei.

Ronaldo has now netted 109 goals in 178 games for his country which also made it his 14th in the European Championships.

Source: Legit Nigeria