Cristiano Ronaldo was on target twice for Portugal in their 2-2 Euro 2020 Group F draw against France

The former Real Madrid forward has now equalled Ali Daei's 109 international goals for their national teams

Rio Ferdinand has now opened up that his former teammate usually asked him why Gary Lineker prefers Messi to him

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was obsessed with becoming the best in the world.

The 36-year-old has done a better job matching the status with all the laurels and the records he has broken since he became a professional footballer.

But, the Portuguese forward has constantly been challenged by Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on that, and coupled with the fact that Gary Lineker rates the Argentine above him.

Cristiano Ronaldo face off with Lionel Messi during Champions League game between Barcelona and Juventus. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

SunSport and Pundit Arena reports that the 60-year-old former Barcelona and Tottenham striker prefers Messi over Ronaldo and even said in 2020 that the debate is 'not even close'.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Rio, Lineker and Lampard were on duty for BBC during their coverage of Portugal vs France Euro 2020 last group game which ended 2-2 which was played at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday, June 23.

Ferdinand opens up on how Ronaldo feels about Lineker's opinion of him

The former Man United defender was said to have hinted that the Portugal striker will not be happy with Lineker's opinion of him on the show, after saying:

"He (Ronaldo) was an obsessed human in terms of becoming the best. He's a phenomenal player but someone who thinks about everything in the game to get every little bit out of himself.

"It's a great example and he uses negativity as fuel. You (Lineker) say Messi is the better out of the two. He will text me saying 'why has he said that?' It's his competitive nature and you need that to be the best."

The debate about who the better player is between Messi and Ronaldo is not going away anytime soon having endured a number of years already.

Both players have 11 Ballon d'Or with the Argentine winning six - one more than the former Real Madrid superstar.

Legendary Cristiano Ronaldo equals Ali Daei international goals record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Portugal earn a 2-2 draw against France as the 36-year-old became the first player to reach 20 goals in World Cup and European tournaments combined.

It was CR7's fifth goal of the competition after the first three matches and has equaled the number of international goals scored by Iran's Ali Daei.

Ronaldo has now netted 109 goals in 178 games for his country which also made it his 14th in the European Championships.

Source: Legit Newspaper