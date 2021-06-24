Cristiano Ronaldo Tops EURO 2020 Goalscorers Chart With Five Goals
- Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Portuguese national team have qualified for the knockout stages of the EURO 2020
- The Juventus star scored twice against France in Portugal's last group game and they will face Belgium in round of 16
- As things stand presently, Cristiano Ronaldo is now topping the goalscorers chat with five goals after three games
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus is now leading the EURO 2020 goalscorers chart following his impressive performance on Wednesday night, June 23, scoring brace against France.
Before the match against the reigning world champions, Cristiano Ronaldo was on three goals and was determined to increase his tally in Portugal's last group stages' game.
Even though Portugal were unable to win their last match in the group stages against France, Ronaldo and his teammates have qualified for the round of 16 where they will face Belgium.
Belgium have been superb in this tournament and they will be relying on Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku who has scored three goals so far in this tournament.
As the defending champions of the EURO, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at the Portuguese national team now have their fates in their hands ahead of the knockout tie on Sunday, June 27.
According to the report on Standard UK and GOAL, Patrik Schick of Czech Republic is occupying second position on the goalscorers chart with three goals.
See the goalscorers chart below
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal with 5 goals
Patrik Schick of Czech Republic with 3 goals
Emil Forsberg of Sweden with 3 goals
Romelu Lukaku fof Belgium with 3 goals
Gini Wijnaldum of Netherlands with 3 goals
Robert Lewandowski of Poland with 3 goals
Ciro Immobile of Italy with 3 goals
Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland with 2 goals
Mourinho attacks top Man United star for his game at EURO 2020, makes statement that will make him angry
Memphis Depay of Netherlands with 2 goals
Raheem Sterling of England with 2 goals
Karim Benzema of France with 2 goals
Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how the coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov is not bothered about Cristiano Ronaldo’s message as he drank a bottle of Coca-Cola at the Euro 2020 press conference.
Ronaldo had, during a press conference, put away two bottles of Coke he found on the desk and then told the world to ‘drink water’.
The action ripped $4billion off the product’s market value after Ronaldo’s press conference after helping his side to a 3-0 win over Hungary.
But the manager of the Russian side, Cherchesov, was not moved by the actions of the Juventus striker when he was presented to the media moments after their 1-0 victory over Finland.
Source: Legit.ng