Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Portuguese national team have qualified for the knockout stages of the EURO 2020

The Juventus star scored twice against France in Portugal's last group game and they will face Belgium in round of 16

As things stand presently, Cristiano Ronaldo is now topping the goalscorers chat with five goals after three games

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus is now leading the EURO 2020 goalscorers chart following his impressive performance on Wednesday night, June 23, scoring brace against France.

Before the match against the reigning world champions, Cristiano Ronaldo was on three goals and was determined to increase his tally in Portugal's last group stages' game.

Even though Portugal were unable to win their last match in the group stages against France, Ronaldo and his teammates have qualified for the round of 16 where they will face Belgium.

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo in action. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Belgium have been superb in this tournament and they will be relying on Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku who has scored three goals so far in this tournament.

As the defending champions of the EURO, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at the Portuguese national team now have their fates in their hands ahead of the knockout tie on Sunday, June 27.

According to the report on Standard UK and GOAL, Patrik Schick of Czech Republic is occupying second position on the goalscorers chart with three goals.

See the goalscorers chart below

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal with 5 goals

Patrik Schick of Czech Republic with 3 goals

Emil Forsberg of Sweden with 3 goals

Romelu Lukaku fof Belgium with 3 goals

Gini Wijnaldum of Netherlands with 3 goals

Robert Lewandowski of Poland with 3 goals

Ciro Immobile of Italy with 3 goals

Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland with 2 goals

Memphis Depay of Netherlands with 2 goals

Raheem Sterling of England with 2 goals

Karim Benzema of France with 2 goals

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how the coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov is not bothered about Cristiano Ronaldo’s message as he drank a bottle of Coca-Cola at the Euro 2020 press conference.

Ronaldo had, during a press conference, put away two bottles of Coke he found on the desk and then told the world to ‘drink water’.

The action ripped $4billion off the product’s market value after Ronaldo’s press conference after helping his side to a 3-0 win over Hungary.

But the manager of the Russian side, Cherchesov, was not moved by the actions of the Juventus striker when he was presented to the media moments after their 1-0 victory over Finland.

Source: Legit.ng