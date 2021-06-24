Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada, recently announced that the singer's Grammy plaque finally arrived in Nigeria to the joy of fans

Seun Kuti who has always been of the opinion that Wizkid is not a Grammy winner for featuring on Beyoncé's song has taken a swipe at him again

According to Kuti, there are only four musicians whose music has been nominated for the Grammys and Wizkid is not one of them

Wizkid finally received his Grammy plaque and while his fans and several other Nigerians are rejoicing all over again, Seun Kuti has taken to social media to shade him again.

According to Fela's son, there are only four musicians in Nigeria whose music has been nominated for the Grammys, himself, his brother Femi, juju singer Sunny Ade and Burna Boy.

Seun Kuti ready to school Wizkid's ignorant fans Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti/@wizkidayo

Album no be music video

Still standing on the fact that Wizkid featuring on a Grammy award-winning song does not make him a nominee, Seun stated that an album gaining recognition is different from a music video.

He continued by hoping that Wizkid would one day by the grace of the ancestors make music that would be recognised by the award body.

Taking to the caption, the singer revealed that he was prepared to school ignorant fans who do not believe him simply because he is not their fave and they do not know the difference between an album and a music video.

Excerpt from his post read:

"Today is the day for the ignorant. I told you. I am the chairman of haters. You don’t want to believe I will prove it today. I am even more petty than you jobless people all over my page. I am a Nigerian. I grew up in KALAKUTA and also an ARSENAL FAN. Una never plenty reach. This one na dragging? You can’t drag me because I no dey una hand like una fav yeyebrities."

Check out the post below:

Mixed reactions

Seun's post got people talking. While only a few agreed with him, Wizkid's fans dragged him all over the comment section.

Read some comments below:

Olami_uthman:

"But only 2 Nigerian artiste have a Grammy plaque."

Harryboygram:

"None of Fela’s children has yet made a name for themselves. all Na inside Fela’s greatness them de enjoy."

Officialyomexyb:

"Only few will understand your point."

B.ylinxsingsong:

"All these four Nigerians their album was nominated and not a collab music video, fine he won but not with his song. Don’t you people have common sense?"

Asena.co.za:

"I’m a huge fan of Wizkid but I most certainly get your point. If they don’t understand, it’s their loss . Keep it going KING."

Djkswagz:

"It's the fact but from you it's total envy. This post cannot change the fact he has a Grammy already, from now it's going to be additional to this, The sky is big enough man!"

Seun Kuti shades Wizkid's Award

Seun said he was one of the four Nigerians who were nominated for a Grammy award. He stated this during a live video on IG after a follower said he does not sing good songs.

According to him, featuring on a Grammy award-winning song does not make the person a nominee.

The young musician also noted that Grammy organisers called him to enter their show.

Nigerians call out Seun Kuti as Wizkid's Grammy plaque arrives

Wizkid posted a photo of his Grammy plaque on his Instagram story, and on it, it was boldly written that he won the award for Best Music Video alongside Beyonce and Blue Ivy for Brown Skin Girl.

This caused an uproar on social media with internet users praising the singer. Others also called out fellow music star, Seun Kuti, who had claimed Wizkid didn’t qualify to be called a Grammy winner because the song belonged to Beyonce.

