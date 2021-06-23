Romelu Lukaku is not ready to stage a return to the Premier League just yet despite Man City's interest

The attacker wants to remain at Inter Milan and win more laurels after helping them win the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years

Chelsea also have interest in re-signing the Belgian who once represented the Stamford Bridge outfit earlier in his career

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly turned down a chance to join Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

The Belgian star helped Inter Milan win their first Serie A title in over a decade but became a transfer subject after the exit of Antonio Conte from the club a few weeks back.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the former Everton and Manchester United star but he has insisted that he is happy at his present club.

Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku in action for Belgium in their Euro 2020 clash against Finland. Photo by Vincent Kalut / Photonews

He believes that Nerazzurri can retain the league title next season even without the Italian-born manager.

Football Italia reports that Lukaku told a fan on social media that he is not looking for an escape route from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Romelu Lukaku enjoying life at Inter despite Conte's exit

Former England international Trevor Sinclair, who also played for Manchester City during his career was said to have asked the attacker if he is interested in joining City but Lukaku said:

“I am happy at Inter.”

The forward's agent Federico Pastorello had revealed that his client would not leave Inter in spite of the club’s plans to sell one of their stars to keep the books balanced.

Simone Inzaghi has been named as a replacement for Conte after walking away from Inter despite helping them win the league title last season.

Lukaku rejects a chance to join Chelsea

