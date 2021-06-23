Axel Tuanzebe struggled for game time under Solskjaer last season as he was limited to just four EPL starts

The Man United academy graduate is currently behind Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order

And with the Red Devils eyeing a new centre-back, Tuanzebe is in danger of dropping further down

A season-long loan deal has been mooted for the 23-year-old, with several clubs said to be interested

Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly looking to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Tuanzebe has just a year left on his current deal with United, but there is an option for an extension for a further year. Photo by Matthew Peters.

It is believed the 23-year-old has grown frustrated at United for lack of game time having managed just four Premier League starts last season.

According to Metro UK, Tuanzebe feels he deserved more chances to impress but found himself third in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order.

It was initially thought he would feature more often after he impressed against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, only to be relegated to the bench afterward.

Manchester Evening News now reports the promising defender and United have agreed he should leave on a season-long loan to continue his development.

A host of clubs in the Premier League and abroad are understood to be interested in the services of Tuanzebe, with the centre-back determined to get regular first-team action.

This would be the second time he will be leaving on loan, having previously featured for Aston Villa under similar terms.

The academy graduate has just a year left on his current deal, but there is an option for an extension for a further year.

The development around his future comes at a time Man United are in the market for an experienced centre-back who can be paired with Harry Maguire.

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Villarreal's Pau Torres have since been earmarked for the role.

