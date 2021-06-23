Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains in doubt and now Italian giants Juventus are beginning to prepare for life after the striker

At least seven players are now on the radar of the Old Lady who failed to win a silverware at the recently concluded season

Gabriel Jesus, Edin Dzeko, Ousmane Dembele are among the players Juve have identified in their bid to replace the Portuguese

Juventus are already preparing to sign another striker amid uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo and now they have drawn up a seven-man shortlist as potential replacement.

UK outlet Mirror are reporting that the Italian outfit could lose the Portuguese this summer and are already preparing on life without him.

The Old Lady had a relatively poor season at the last campaign, failing to win the Serie A for the first time in 10 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juve looks bleak. Photo: Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

They had a poor Champions League season as well which saw the sacking of manager Andrea Pirlo - and now there are concerns about Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old receives heavy wage at the club and might need to leave for them to balance their books.

Juventus are already targeting replacements including Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as his own future is also unclear at the Etihad.

Edin Dzeko, formerly of City, is also on the list having proven his ability to score goals in Serie A with Roma.

Mauro Icardi, another former marksman in the Italian top flight, is also being tracked as his days at PSG may be numbered.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Napoli’s Andrea Petagna, Arkadiusz Milik of Marseille and Fiorentina’s 21-year-old star Dusan Vlahovic are also on Juventus' list.

Ronaldo lights up Euro 2020 with goals

Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the chase to win the golden boot award at the end of the European championship this summer.

The Juventus superstar sits atop of the chart with three goals alongside Romelu Lukaku, Georgino Wijnaldum, and Patrick Schick.

However, the 36-year-old edges his fellow contenders out with the assist he created in Portugal's defeat to Germany in their second group game.

