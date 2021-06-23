Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has revealed on social media the major reason she does not want to have a daughter

The billionaire wife whose horoscope sign is Libra does not want her girl child to inherit her attitude

According to the Nollywood actress, she is not ready to have a daughter till she is ready to retire

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, recently disclosed why she is pleased with not having a daughter yet.

The movie star who has a son, Munir, took to her Instagram page to reply to a post from a lady who does not want her daughter to have her attitude.

Regina Daniels does not want a daughter that will inherit her attitude Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Stating her horoscope sign, Libra, the billionaire wife who recently started a fashion brand said that the attitude associated with the sign is the reason she does not want a daughter.

The actress might consider having one when she is ready to retire.

Check out the post below:

Regina Daniels says she does not want a daughter until she is ready to retire

Recall that Regina recently got people blaming her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, after she revealed that she landed in the hospital again.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the mum of one had her arm across a table, bandaged and plastered with syringes and other supplies scattered on the table.

Regina tensions social media

The actress hardly keeps her affairs off social media, and her fans do not fail to give her the expected hype.

The movie star took to her Instagram story channel with short clips of moments she flew in a private jet to Abuja.

Regina who rocked a beautiful black turtle neck dress with wine hair and black shades to match showed views of outside from her window seat.

The mother of one also showed off the red and well-furnished interior of the luxury ride which had been waiting to convey her to her destination.

