Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing Mexico on July 3 in an international friendly to be played in the United States

Nigerian Professional Football League players will be the ones to play the match for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Three Kwara United players who made the list for the coming friendly have confirmed their readiness

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kwara United trio of Muritala Lawal, Stephen Jude and captain Chris Nwaeze have stated exclusively that they are ready to help the Super Eagles beat Mexico in the coming international friendly match which will be played in America on July 3.

Nigerian football lovers home and abroad are eagerly waiting for this coming between Mexico and the Super Eagles of Nigeria who will be represented by the home based players.

Gernot Rohr who is the Super Eagles coach decided to give the home based players the chance foe them to prove themselves in the color of the national team.

Chris Nwaeze, Muritala Lawal and Stephen Jude invited to Super Eagles. Photo: Abdul Momoh and Jude

Source: UGC

While speaking with the three Kwara United players who will be traveling with the Super Eagles to America for the match, they expressed happiness with the latest development about their careers.

Christopher Nwaeze who is the captain of Kwara United stated to Legit.ng that he will make sure Mexico score no goal in the encounter against the Super Eagles.

''I am happy with my invitation into the Super Eagles and I want to also thank Kwara United management for giving me the chance to prove myself which helped me enter the national team.

''This will be my first time of going out of Africa and I will do my best to make sure that we beat Mexico in the friendly game.''

Muritala Lawal is rated as the best left-back in the Nigerian Professional Football League and he also confirmed his readiness to help the Super Eagles against Mexico.

''I am known as a player who don't like talking, but I want to assure Nigerians and my fans that I will do all my possible best in America.''

Stephen Jude has scored eight goals this season for Kwara United in the NPFL and the former C.O.D star also netted the first ha-trick this term in the Nigerian topflight.

''Playing for the Super Eagles has always been my dream and I am happy with the chance given to me to be part of the squad for the tie against Mexico.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi gave the sum of N400,000 to players of Kwara United for their effort in beating visiting Jigawa Golden Stars on Sunday, June 6, in NPFL game.

Taiwo Awoniyi who is currently spending his holiday in Kwara state was impressed with Kwara United's game against Jigawa Golden Stars and decided to make the players happy after the game.

Kwara United went into the encounter against Jigawa Golden Stars with the aim of redeeming themselves having lost their last away game against Akwa United in Uyo.

Source: Legit