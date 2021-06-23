Tottenham made an attempt to lure Julen Lopetegui to the North London club but the manager rejected their offer

The former Real Madrid handler branded their bid 'dizzying' and would prefer to remain at Sevilla next season

Lopetegui guided the Yellow Submarine to a fourth-place finish on the Spanish League log last campaign

Julen Lopetegui may have turned down a chance to become Tottenham Hotspur's next manager over the 'dizzying' deal they offered the Spaniard.

The North London club remains coach-less since the exit of Jose Mourinho about three months ago due to a poor run of results.

Spurs have made a number of attempts at hiring top managers including former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte but they couldn't agree on a deal.

They have also negotiated with Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso while they hoped for the return of Mauricio Pochettino but none yielded positive result.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reports that Tottenham's new football managing director Fabio Paratici is said to have reached out to Lopetegui following his success at Sevilla - winning the Europa League in 2020 and also guiding them to Champions League qualification next season.

But the former Los Blancos handler who has a deal with the Yellow Submarine until 2024 would prefer to stay in Andalusia.

Jose Castro's comments on Spurs offer for Lopetegui

Sevilla president Jose Castro during an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER, which was published on Sevilla's official website, said:

"Julen rang me and told me. He said he'd received offers he'd not listened to in addition to a dizzying one from Tottenham.

"But he said he doesn't forget things and that he is very motivated here. We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I'm sure he will bring much more to the club.

"You see his ability and leadership every day. Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here."

Meanwhile, despite being coachless, Spurs stars who are not involved in Euro 2020 are expected back in camp for pre-season training on July 5, with backroom staff due to taking fitness sessions if a new manager is not appointed.

