Achraf Hakimi has been phenomenal on and off the pitch as it was confirmed that he is married to the 'most beautiful actress''

It was gathered that the defender’s wife Hiba Abouk is 12 years older than him and they already have a son together

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal are on the trail of the player, but the Blues look the side to snap him up

Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi has become a major target for Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, but the Blues are currently the leading contender.

The 22-year-old Moroccan is married to Tunisian lady Hiba Abouk who many have branded the 'world’s most beautiful actress'.

SunSport are reporting that the beauty is 34 years old, meaning she is 12 years older than her husband who Chelsea are desperate to land.

The Blues have line up a bid of £69million as well as five players just to lure the center-back to the Stamford Bridge.

The west Londoners are believed to have previously offered Inter £51.5million plus a choice of either Emerson Palmieri or Andreas Christensen to seal the deal.

Corriere dello Sport are also reporting that Davide Zappacosta, Tammy Abraham and Mateo Kovacic could be part of the stunning transfer offer.

Kovacic, who previously turned out for Inter is a surprise inclusion in the list given the crucial role he played under Thomas Tuchel last season.

Hakimi's wife is of Spanish Tunisian descent who is famous for her Fatima character in the popular Spanish TV show El Principe.

She hails from Madrid and the youngest of four siblings. It was gathered that she loves flamenco and languages as she can speak Italian, Spanish, Arabic, English and French.

Abouk began her professional acting career in 2010 when she featured in a comedy series titled La isla de los nominados on TV channel Cuatro.

In October 2020, Hakimi announced on Instagram that Abouk was expecting their first child. He wrote:

“Thanks Hiba for making me feel the best feeling that can exist, and for being my life partner and my best friend! I love you!”

