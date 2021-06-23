Lionel Messi Reportedly Agrees 2-Year Deal to Stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentine national football team for the Copa America and has been impressive

The Argentina international is said to have agreed to remain at the Nou Camp with Barcelona and will sign new deal

Clubs in the United States, Premier League champions Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Messi

Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to stay at Spanish giants Barcelona for another two seasons thereby ending speculation surrounding his future at the Nou Camp with seven days to the end of his current contract.

There have been talks over the future of Lionel Messi at Barcelona since after the end of the 2020/21 Spanish La Liga season with fans in panic moods after he was linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the latest report on UK Sun citing Barcelona based reporter, Lionel Messi has told the club's president that he is ready to remain with the Catalans.

Since he started his football career, Lionel Messi has never played for another club and he remains Barcelona all-time leading scorer.

However, Lionel Messi will have to accept pay cut due to the financial situation of the club and Barcelona could make official announcement on Thursday, June 24.

Messi has won 10 LaLiga titles in Catalunya along with four Champions Leagues, three Uefa Super Cups, three Club World Cups and seven Spanish Cups.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi has equaled Javier Mascherano's 147th appearances for the Argentina national team after the Barcelona captain played for his country on Monday night, June 21.

Argentina were brilliant in the encounter against Paraguay even though they were unable to score more than one goal as Alejandro Gomez's effort sent them to the quarterfinals.

Scaloni who is the coach of the Argentine national team and his wards have now gone 16th game without losing any match.

Argentina's last defeat was in 2019 when they were beaten in the semifinal of the Copa America

Also, Legit.ng reported how Scaloni Lionel who is the head coach of the Argentine national senior men's team has stated clearly that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi looks tired as the team counts on him.

This statement comes after Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday night, June 21, to reach the quarterfinals of the ongoing Copa America winning all their games in Group A.

Argentina started the encounter impressively looking for the early goal against Paraguay and they had to wait until the 10th minute before scoring through Alejandro Gomez who got nice assist from Angel Di Maria.

Five minutes later, Angel Di Maria delivered another superb pass which found Lionel Messi in the box, but the Barcelona star was unable to beat goalkeeper Anthony Silva.

