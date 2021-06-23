Jordi Alba has been linked with a move to join Italian champions Inter Milan this summer

The 32-year-old has three years left on his contract and it is set to expire in the summer of 2024

The Spaniard has made 385 appearances for Barcelona and won five La Liga as well as the Champions League

Jordi Alba has become a surprise target for Serie A champions Inter Milan, according to reports from Spain, Daily Mail.

Ashley Young left the club at the end of the season after helping the Nerazurri with the Scudetto to rejoin his old club Aston Villa.

On the other hand, Serbian left-back Aleksandar Kolarov's deal at the San Siro is set to expire at the end of the month.

Inter who lost their manager Antonio Conte as a result of disagreement cutting their costs got £250million loan from Oaktree Capital but still need to raise £87m from players' sales this summer.

A 20 per cent wage reduction will also be implemented to help balance their to books to defend their title in the coming season.

And now Inter are looking to make sign 32-year-old Alba from Barcelona in the summer and are willing to add players to make the deal go through, Mundo Deportivo claim.

Jordi Alba has been identified as replacement for Ashley Young at Inter Milan Photo by Aitor Alcalde and Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Inter were at one point interested in signing Alba's deputy at Barcelona Junior Firpo as part of the deal to bring Argentina star Lautaro Martinez to the Camp Nou.

Alba is currently Spain's captain at the ongoing Euro 2020 following the absence of Sergio Busquets who tested positive to COVID-19.

The left-back's current deal with Barcelona expire in the summer of 2024 and La Blaugrana will be doing everything possible to keep hold of him because of his influence in the team.

He has won five La Liga titles and Champions League crown since joining the club from Valencia in 2012.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi was instrumental to Argentina's passage into the quarter finals at the ongoing Copa America competition, Citi Sports.

The Albiceleste defeated Paraguay by a single goal scored by Angel di Maria with the 33-year-old getting fully involved in the build up.

Moments before the final whistle, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner proved whey he still remain relevant in the sport.

