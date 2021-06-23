Manchester United have traditionally played their preseason warm-up matches away from England

However, it appears that may not be the case this summer, with all their fixtures set to be played on home soil

A trip to Derby County and a home fixture against Everton are among the matches United are set to play

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will be looking to make an impression next season having shown significant improvement last term

Man United have announced their pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season set to kick-off in August.

Wayne Rooney's Derby County are among the four clubs United are scheduled to play in their preparations for the new campaign.

SunSport reports that certain players will return to training in the week leading up to taking on Derby on Sunday, July 18, at Pride Park.

However, players currently taking part in the Euros are likely to link up with the rest of the squad much later to allow them enough rest.

After the fixture against the Rams, United will participate in a week-long training before taking on Championship outfit, Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, July 24.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will then prepare for a meeting against Premier League new boys Brentford before winding up their preseason with a clash against Everton at Old Trafford.

Whereas the club would traditionally jet out for their warm-up preparations, that may not be the case this summer owing to the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last three years, United have been out to the US, Australia, and Asia - and were billed to travel to India in 2020 before COVID-19 restrictions scuppered the plan.

Manchester Evening News, however, claims the Red Devils are considering playing a handful of games in Europe pending restrictions of the pandemic.

It is understood there were also initial plans to play rivals, Liverpool, in a doubleheader but it appears they have been put on hold.

