Former England captain John has completed his UEFA professional coaching course alongside 23 others

This will help the 40-year-old achieve his dream of securing a managerial job which has eluded him since 2018

Terry nurses ambition of coaching Premier League club Chelsea where he won most of his titles as a player

Chelsea legend John Terry takes a huge step towards landing his first managerial job after completing his UEFA Pro Licence coaching course.

The 40-year-old former centre-back could not contain his joy as he shared the good news on his official Instagram page with over 5 million followers.

Terry hanged his professional boots at the end of the 2017-18 season after spending one year at boyhood club Aston Villa and he has since then assisted Dean Smith.

John Terry waving to the fans after playing his last game for Chelsea against Sunderland in 2017. Photo by Phil Shephard-Lewis/Popperfoto

The Claret finished 11th at the end of the 202-21 season and all these could help the former player's CV when he eventually lands his first job. Daily Mail quoting Terry's Instagram post wrote:

Terry after bagging his UEFA Pro Licence coaching course

"I'm delighted to have completed my UEFA Pro Licence with the FA. I have loved and enjoyed the journey where I have met and learnt from some great people on the course.

"A huge thank you to all the FA Staff who have been superb in supporting us all the way through. Dream big JT."

The publication revealed that Terry was among the 24 coaches who passed the FA Level 5 UEFA Pro Licence' qualification in the class of 2021.

Other stars who also completed the coaching program

Ex-Manchester United man Quinton Fortune, former Stoke midfielder Rory Delap and ex-England Women's star Casey Stoney, who recently managed the Red Devils' Women's team also took part in the course.

Meanwhile, completing this coaching program could see Terry manage Chelsea like his former teammate Frank Lampard in the nearest future.

Terry on ambition to manage former club Chelsea

"My ambition is very clear - there's an end goal for me and that's managing Chelsea Football Club."

He made 717 appearances across competitions and won 18 trophies, including the Champions League during 19 successful years.

Mason Mount impressed John Terry after Real Madrid win

Legit.ng earlier reported that John Terry paid tribute to Mason Mount for the youngster's role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph over Real Madrid.

The Blues staged a masterclass against the La Liga giants during the second leg of their semi-final fixture at Stamford Bridge to seal qualification for the final of the competition.

The pair of Mason Mount and Timo Werner scored a goal each during the Wednesday, May 5, clash to send Thomas Tuchel's side to Istanbul on a 3-1 goal aggregate.

