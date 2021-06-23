Finidi George has refuted claims that he was appointed as youth team coach at his former club in Spain Real Mallorca

Several news outlets earlier claimed that the former Super Eagles winger bagged a huge appointment with the club

Finidi branded the report as ‘fake’ saying it is not true as he is not even aware of the deal despite that he lives in that city

Former Nigerian international Finidi George has reacted to news purportedly linking him with an appointment at his former club Real Mallorca, Brila reports.

The media was awash that the former Super Eagles winger had been appointed as the youth team coach at the Spanish club.

Consequently, football fans and well-wishers took to social media as well as text messages to congratulate him on the new position.

He has however taken to social media to deny the claims, branding the report as ‘fake’ and then urged the public to disregard the news.

Finidi George wrote via Flor Media:

“My brothers, please it’s fake news. I'm not even aware of the appointment and I live in Mallorca. I appreciate it but it’s not true.

Finidi George spent half his career in La Liga Santander where he featured for Real Mallorca and Real Betis.

He later left Spain for English club Ipswich town, before returning to Mallorca for his second stint.

Finidi George no doubt is one of Nigeria's most successful players in history but to every wins there have been many fails in his career.

The former winger who recently clocked 50-year-old claimed he would have been a part of the Real Madrid squad in 1998 that recaptured the Champions League because he made a hasty decision in leaving Ajax in 1996.

The Super Eagles legend became the first Nigerian to have won the elite competition with the Amsterdam outfit alongside Kanu Nwankwo.

According to the ex-Real Betis star, he fell out of favour with former Ajax boss Louis Van Gaal after granting an interview immediately after the Champions League final loss to Juventus in 1996.

Finidi claimed he was asked by reporters about what the future holds for him at the club and he responded by saying "this is football, anything can happen."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Finidi George has disagreed with Taribo West's claims that the Super Eagles got knocked out of France 9'8 in the last 16 because some players got distracted.

The central defender told Brila Fm and quoted by Complete Sports that some players sneaked women into their hotel rooms during the competition.

Nigeria were dumped out of the competition in the round of 16 despite topping the group that had Spain, Bulgaria and Paraguay.

Source: Legit