Sergio Ramos has been linked with a number of clubs despite his advanced in age

The Spanish defender is currently a free agent after he departed Real Madrid after a 16-year spell

PSG have now emerged favourites to land the center-back, with reports suggesting the defender has agreed terms with the club

The French giants are keen to add experience within their ranks having lost Thiago Silva to Chelsea last summer

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sergio Ramos has reportedly informed his former Real Madrid teammates he will be joining Paris Saint-Germain after his Santiago Bernabeu exit.

Sergio Ramos had initially claimed he was desperate to remain at Real Madrid for another two years. Photo: Getty images.

Source: UGC

The experienced defender left the football world stunned after it was confirmed he will be departing Real Madrid this summer after an illustrious 16-year career with the Spanish giants.

The announcement sparked speculation the Spaniard could be headed to the Premier League, with Man United and Chelsea initially linked.

Italian giants AC Milan were the other side who were also said to be keen on a move for Ramos.

However, Spanish radio station Cadena Cope reports the 35-year-old has already informed three of his Real Madrid teammates be will be heading to PSG this summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The report added the centre-back has already accepted PSG's offer and turned down approaches from several other clubs including Man United and Chelsea.

It is believed PSG's decision to move for Ramos was informed by the club's need to add experience within their ranks after losing Thiago Silva to Chelsea on a free transfer last summer.

The development comes only days after Ramos claimed he had a desire to remain in Madrid but was forced to leave after failing to reach an agreement with the club on new terms for his contract.

"I’ve never wanted to leave," Metro UK quoted him saying.

"The club offered me one year, with a drop in salary. I wanted two years, not for the money, for continuity for me and my family. The economic issue was never a problem," he added.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jordi Alba has become a surprise target for Serie A champions Inter Milan, according to reports from Spain, Daily Mail.

Ashley Young left the club at the end of the season after helping the Nerazurri with the Scudetto to rejoin his old club Aston Villa.

On the other hand, Serbian left-back Aleksandar Kolarov's deal at the San Siro is set to expire at the end of the month.

Source: Legit