England national team have qualified for the knockout stages of the EURO 2020 after beating Czech Republic 1-0 on Tuesday night, June 22

Manchester City impressive winger Raheem Sterling scored the only goal which gave the Three-Lions the win

Jose Mourinho praised Manchester United star Luke Shaw, but the Roma manager says the Englishman was poor on the corner

Despite churning out an impressive performance for his country England against Czech Republic in their last Group game at the EURO 2020, Luke Shaw has been criticized by his former manager at Old Trafford Jose Mourinho.

On Tuesday night, June 22, Jack Grealish provided the assist which helped Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling to score the only goal that gave England their win over Czech Republic.

Luke Shaw and his teammate at Manchester United Harry Maguire played 90 minutes for England in the encounter against Czech Republic as they finished leaders in Group D.

The 25-year-old left-back even made a brilliant save for England at the death to make sure that his nation get the maximum three points.

But according to the report on Metro and Manchester Evening, Jose Mourinho praised Luke Shaw adding that the defender was poor on the corner.

“The negative thing I would say is once more they were very poor on attacking corners.

“The service was dramatically bad. They have so many good players to attack corners. The crosses are not passing the first man.

“Luke Shaw, in my opinion, very good tonight but very poor on the corner. Phillips, the same.''

As things stand presently, England will now be waiting for who comes out second in Group F for the knockout battle with attention on the clash between France and Portugal.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how a Supercomputer has boosted England's position among teams that will win the Euro 2020 despite picking up four points from a possible six.

The Three Lions are yet to win a major tournament since their 1966 World Cup triumph and their victory over Croatia put them in strong contention for the title.

However, Gareth Southgate's men have under huge criticisms after playing a goalless draw against the oldest enemy Scotland.

Albeit, the Supercomputer has given credence to the teams in the group of death with top performers like Italy and Belgium still not among the favourites.

