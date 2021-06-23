Olivier Giroud could be on his way to AC Milan this summer despite having a deal with Chelsea until 2022

The Frenchman's deal was due at the end of this month but the Blues board offered him an extension to remain at Stamford Bridge instead

Giroud could become the second Chelsea star to move to the San Siro Stadium outfit after Fikayo Tomori this month

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud looks set to dump the Blues this summer after reportedly agreeing a deal to join AC Milan.

The Frenchman already signed a contract extension to keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2022.

However, he could turn his back on the club he joined in the winter of 2018 for a new adventure in Serie A and also reunite with former teammate Fikayo Tomori.

A move to AC Milan would see Giroud become the second Chelsea star to join the Italian side in just a matter of days. Photo by Chloe Knott.

Reports reveal that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has already agreed to a two-year contract with AC Milan worth £3 million a year plus bonuses as reported by Metro UK and Sky Italia.

Be that as it may, the Serie A giants are yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea over the transfer of Giroud, with the striker hoping the Stamford Bridge dwellers will allow him to depart on a free.

The France international joined Chelsea during the winter transfer window in 2018 and has enjoyed a sensational spell at Stamford Bridge, winning a number of titles including the Champions League and Europa League.

Fikayo Tomori joins AC Milan

Should Giroud join Milan this summer, he would become the second Chelsea player to sign for the Italian club in just months.

Only recently, AC Milan confirmed the signing of Fikayo Tomori from the Blues on a permanent deal.

