Jose Mourinho was in charge at Premier League club Chelsea when Kevin De Bruyne left for German club Wolfsburg

The Portuguese tactician has stated that he did everything to keep the player in 2014, a year before he transferred to Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has been impressive for City helping the side to 11 trophies in his first six years at the club

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has emerged with details on why the Stamford Bridge club sold Kevin De Bruyne to Wolfsburg for around £17million back in 2014, Manchester Evening News reports.

The manager stated that he did everything to keep the player before he left for the German club at that time, but De Bruyne’s mind was made up.

The Belgian spent just 12 months with the Bundesliga outfit before he signed for Premier League rivals Manchester City for a staggering £55million fee.

Jose Mourinho wanted De Bruyne to stay at Chelsea. Photo: Matt McNulty

Source: Getty Images

City were condemned for spending so much on such a player, but he has proved to be worth every penny, helping the Blues to 11 trophies in his six year stay.

And Chelsea have been criticised for letting such a quality player leave for that meagre amount, but Mourinho who was the manager at that time stated that he wanted the player to stay.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mourino explained the reason behind De Bruyne's exit from Stamford Bridge, saying:

"He wanted to leave, he wanted to go to Germany where he was previously on loan and so happy, and his decision was to go.

"He put big pressure on that and it worked very well for him. The story is there and the quality of the player is absolute, he is top five in the world."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that with Sergio Ramos already on his way out of Spanish club Real Madrid, latest reports have it that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is looking to reuniting with the defender.

The pair had worked together at the Spanish capital during the manager’s time with Los Blancos, although the tactician left the club after a fallout with the squad.

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that Mourinho still maintains good relationship with the well-experienced defender and knows he would be vital for his side next season.

And now that Ramos has confirmed his exit at Real Madrid, he will be available to join any club on free transfer as from July 1.

Source: Legit Nigeria