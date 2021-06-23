- Portugal vs France take centre stage tonight at Euro 2020 with both teams looking to secure a spot in the round of 16

- The game which is a clash between the reigning European champions against the world champions will be live for DSTV and Gotv subscribers

- England could face any of the teams, Germany or Hungary in the round of 16 at the Euro 2020

England will play Germany, France, Portugal or Hungary in the last 16 of the Euro 2020 after beating Czech Republic thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling.

Gareth Southgate's team secured a narrow 1-0 win at Wembley to ensure they finished top of Group D.

The result means the Three Lions now have a tough last-16 clash with the runners-up from 'Group of Death' Group F on Tuesday, June 29, at 5pm in Wembley stadium.

England have been far from impressive at the tournament with just two goals scored - both strikes coming from Man City star Raheem Sterling.

How things stand in Group F (the group of death)

As things stand in Group F, Germany sit second in that group with three points but they still have one game to play tonight, which means they could end up meeting England if they finish in that position.

England could also meet world Cup winners France, or defending European Champions Portugal depending on how the results from tonight's games go.

Portugal vs France is tonight and fans are eager to see Mbappe come up against Ronaldo. Both players were all smiles when they met during the Nations League. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

There is also still a chance Hungary could finish second and face England at Wembley.

France are currently top of Group F on four points with Germany ahead of Portugal on goal difference - both on three points - while Hungary are fourth on one.

Where to watch tonight matches

France take on Portugal and Germany host Hungary at 8pm tonight to determine the final standings.

DStv and GOtv Customers can catch these games live as well as the action in Group E.

In Group E, Slovakia will clash with Spain in Seville at 5pm live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 & GOtv channel 32).

On the other hand, Sweden will take on Poland in Saint Petersburg at 5pm live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31). Sweden needs only a draw against Poland to guarantee a top-two finish. All group E matches will air live on Wednesday, June 23 on SS Euro 2020.

Also, on Wednesday for group F, Portugal will face France in Budapest at 8pm live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204).

In Munich, Germany will target a win over bottom-of-the-log Hungary to secure a berth in the knockout stages. This will at 8pm live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

Source: Legit