Pau Torres was part of the Villarreal team that defeated Manchester United in the Europa League last month

The center-back’s brilliant performance has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side attracted and want to sign the defender

United believe they can complete the impressive Pau Torres’ signing before the start of the upcoming football season

Premier League club Manchester United are on the trail of another defender and they have set sights on Villarreal center-back Pau Torres.

Manchester Evening News are reporting that the Red Devils have made the 24-year-old an option and are already working on bringing him to the Old Trafford.

It was gathered that United are believing that a possible deal for the player could be completed during the summer as soon as the Euro 2020 championship is over.

United had listed Torres among five prospects in the new year including Raphael Varane who is also included

And following his performance for Villarreal in the Europa League final last month, Man Utd officials are now desperate in landing him.

While the club are edging nearer to a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund they are still prioritising a move for a new centre-back and Torres' natural ability as a left-footer make him an ideal candidate to be the long-term partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

Torres has a release clause in his current deal which lies in the region of €60million after he penned a contract extension until 2024 two years ago.

