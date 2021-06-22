Czech Republic vs England saw the Three Lions top their group at the ongoing Euro 2020 championships

Raheem Sterling's early strike in their final group game against Czech Republic was enough to hand England the top spot in their group

The Three Lions will now hope to improve on their group stage performances as they are one of the favourites

Raheem Sterling grabbed his second goal of the ongoing Euro 2020 after fine work by Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish as England defeat Czech Republic 1-0..

The Guardian are reporting that Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson got some precious minutes, while Harry Kane finally got a shot on target.

Gareth Southgate’s side will need to take it up a notch for the heavyweight opponents most likely coming up next, but they’ve topped their group, are yet to concede, will stay at Wembley, and have a week to prepare.

However it was a tough duel on Tuesday night as the Czechs pinged the ball around in the early exchanges, enjoying some pretty possession.

But England got the opener in the 12th minute when Raheem Sterling found the back of the net.

Bukayo Saka raced burned down the right and then crossed; it was not cleared. Then Grealish was sent dancing down the left by Kane. He dunk to the far post, where Sterling stormed in to plant home a header from close range.

In the 33rd minute, Saka worked his way down the right to earn an England corner. Phillips took the corner and Coufal headed clear, and seconds later the ball was back at the feet of Pickford.

The Three Lions increased their prowess in the second half as Henderson almost released Kane with a prompt from deep in the 53rd minute. Not quite; Sterling then tried to release Shaw down the left with a back heel, but they fluffed the chance.

In the 66th minute, it was another fine burst by Saka as he set England on the attack. Coufal put an end to the move by clattering into Sterling out on the left but nothing much happened.

The free kick was taken and Harry Maguire was screaming for a penalty, claiming a shove in the back from Boril. Neither referee nor VAR is interested.

As both teams searched for goals, it was little too late as that was how it ended, Czech 0- 1 England.

