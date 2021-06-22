Nigerian Customs Service is verifying private Jets, and individuals who avoid the process will lose their aircraft to the Federal Government's agency

Customs said some of the wealthy Nigerians are avoiding tax payment, so it is important to take a list of high networth individuals with private jet

The government agency said it discovered infractions among some private jet owners as they obtained temporary license but fail to renew it

Jet owners in Nigeria risk losing their.asset to the Federal Government as the country's customs service said they will impound aircrafts over verification process.

The government agency said persons who fail to verify their jet by producing relevant importation clearance documents will answer to the law of the customs.

A deadline of 30days was given to jet owners within the country to avoid detention, but only six persons have responded to the demand of Customs - although the agency said it expects more verifications during the course of this week.

It stated that the refusal of some highly-placed individuals to pay taxes had necessitated the need to be abreast of the number of privately-owned jet within the Nigerian airspace.

Custom's Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, made this known during a media briefing in Abuja as Nigerian border security give until July 6, 2021, for all verification exercises to end.

Attah said:

"Within two weeks into the 30 days verification period, only six owners of private aircraft have responded to the invitation, necessitating this update and reminder to those who have not responded, to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircraft."

Infractions detected among private jet owners

Attah hinted that there are infractions among individuals who brought their private jets under a temporary import certificate. He said it has expired but haven't been renewed:

“At the end of the verification, some of the things we want to expose will come to light. We will make our findings known on July 6 after the expiration of the 30-day grace window

“Those in default risk detention of their aircraft as nobody is above the law.”

