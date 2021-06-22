Harry Kane has fired blanks in his first two Euro 2020 games for England and Jose Mourinho blames Gareth Southgate for his misfiring

The former Tottenham boss claims the striker has been fielded in the wrong position by his national team coach

Jose also accused Kane's teammates of not doing enough to help the Premier League golden boot winner at the tournament

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jose Mourinho has lashed out at Gareth Southgate for Harry Kane's underperformance at the ongoing European Championship.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has played two games without any shot at goal with the Three Lions despite winning the Premier League golden boot last season.

Too much was expected from the forward who also ended up with the Playmaker award but so little is what he has given so far.

Jose Mourinho exchanging pleasantries with Harry Kane after Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United's Premier League game earlier this year. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC

Source: Getty Images

With just four points after two group games so far in the tournament, England will hope they can get the better of Czech Republic in their last game, with both teams amassing four points each from their first two encounters.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

England kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 triumph over Croatia but were forced to a goalless draw by Scotland in their next game.

However, the Spurs former boss claims Kane has been underperforming owing to the way his coach has been deploying him in the competition according to talkSport and reported by The Mirror and Daily Mail.

What Jose Mourinho said about Harry Kane's underperformance at Euro 2020

"The best thing for a player is when he's lucky enough to play in the national team with very, very similar routines and dynamics that the player has in the club.

"For example, if for a defender in the club he plays three in the back, the best thing is to go to the national team and be exactly in the same dynamics. In attacking areas I believe it's the same.

"In this case the way is trying to play, there is no transfer of dynamics from club to the national team. The way Harry is playing is not similar to what he does at Tottenham. Foden over on the right is a little bit more of the same. Mason Mount is much more now at No.8 than a No.10.

Away from the coach, Mourinho also believes Kane's teammates are not giving him enough to work with upfront in a bid to produce magical moments for the team.

Guardiola wants Kane and Grealish at Man City

Legit.ng earlier reported Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is already looking at bringing Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to the Etihad Stadium to form a striking force alongside Phil Foden.

The Spanish tactician believes the trio can form the most devastating attack in the English topflight and lead them to glory next season.

Sources claim that the Citizens are ready to break the British transfer record and land Grealish for £100million, while they have also set sights on wantaway Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Source: Legit