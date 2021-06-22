Portugal have won only one match so far in the EURO 2020 ahead of their last group game against France

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are the defending champions of the EURO championship having won it last

Jose Mourinho who is also a Portuguese has stated clearly that Man United star Fernandes should raise his game

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been slammed by Jose Mourinho who delivered a stunning verdict on his performances so far in the EURO 2020 competition.

At the just concluded Premier League season, Bruno Fernandes was superb for Manchester United in all competition even though the Red Devils were unable to win any title.

However, there have been serious expectations from fans for Bruno Fernandes to shine in the EURO 2020 in which he has not been to do so far.

Bruno Fernandes in action for the Portuguese national team. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Portugal have played two game so far in the EURO 2020 beating Hungary in their first game before losing against Germany in what was a tough encounter.

According to the report on Punditaren and UK Sun, Jose Mourinho who will continue his coaching career next season at Roma believes Portugal will qualify for the knockout stages.

“In these two matches, Bruno Fernandes was on the pitch but not playing. We need the good players to perform and not to just be on the pitch.

“I hope he turns up against France. He is a player with incredible potential. He can pass, he can score, he can get penalties and score penalties, he can score free kicks. He has a lot to give but the reality is in these two matches he was not there.

“Portugal have three fantastic attacking players – Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota. They are three very good players. We need that connection. Up to now, Bruno is not playing.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the chase to win the golden boot award at the end of the European championship this summer.

The Juventus superstar sits atop of the chart with three goals alongside Romelu Lukaku, Georgino Wijnaldum, and Patrick Schick.

However, the 36-year-old edges his fellow contenders out with the assist he created in Portugal's defeat to Germany in their second group game.

Netherlands’s Georgino Wijnaldum is also a surprise package in the Euros as he has found some impressive goal-scoring prowess.

The midfielder, who recently joined Paris Saint Germain from Liverpool, also has three goals to his name from the group stage.

Source: Legit