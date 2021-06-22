Erling Haaland could be making a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window

This is because Real Madrid chiefs are said to have reached an agreement with the Norwegian footballer over a move

Premier League side Chelsea are also interested in the signature of the 20-year-old who scored 41 goals last term

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Real Madrid who are top Spanish giants have reportedly agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund prolific goalscorer Erling Haaland with only his club remaining to be settled.

Erling Haaland has been proving himself as one of the best forwards in the world considering the number of goals he scored last season in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

His incredible performances last term made him a target for some big European clubs with Chelsea and Manchester United also said to be interested even though his club did not go far in the Champions League.

Erling Haaland in action for Norway. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

But as things stand presently, the Stamford Bridge landlords will have to look elsewhere this summer for them to get another forward.

According to the report on 90min and Caughtoffside, Real Madrid chiefs are now prepared to convince Dortmund's eggheads towards reducing their asking price for Haaland.

The Noerwegian netted incredible 41 goals in 41 games last season showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Still only 20 years of age Haaland looks nailed on to be a future Ballon d’Or winner, and he’d fit in great at a big club like Real Madrid.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has reportedly emerged as a priority target for Spanish League giants Real Madrid this summer.

Los Blancos recently tilted towards landing England forward since their quest to bring either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe is taking a longer time.

Both youngsters are the hottest attackers in the world at the moment but their clubs will not be ready to part ways with them anytime soon.

However, the 13-time European champions appear to be preparing for life after Karim Benzema and will make a bid for the Spurs star at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old is contracted to the North London club until the summer of 2024 but he might not be able to turn down a chance to play for the former Spanish champions.

Source: Legit