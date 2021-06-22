Anthony Joshua Blasts Liverpool Anthem YNWA After Beating Lingard on FIFA

Anthony Joshua has blasted Liverpool's You Never Walk Alone anthem after beating Jesse Lingard on FIFA

The Nigerian and British boxer even used Premier League team to beat the Manchester United forward

Joshua is currently preparing for his coming big fight against Usyk which will come up at the Tottenham stadium

Anthony Joshua who is a Nigerian and British boxer defeated Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard on FIFA game using Premier League side Liverpool to beat the England international.

FIFA game is known to many players in the world as countless numbers of stars have this in their various houses and play with their friends and associates.

According to the report on Empire, Anthony Joshua blasted Liverpool's world-famous anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone after beating Jesse Lingard.

British and Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua in action. Photo by Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

The report added that his action caught the attention of many Liverpool fans who were not happy with what the boxer did.

Jesse Lingard who played for West Ham United on loan last season from Manchester United was also said not to be pleased with Anthony Joshua's behavior.

In another report on talkSPORT, Anthony Joshua confirmed his readiness for his next boxing fight against Usyk claiming that he is looking forward to getting a win in the duel.

Anthony Joshua was initially scheduled to face Tyson Fury, but the battle was cancelled following Deontay Wilder's request for a trilogy.

“I wanted to go like August but change of opponent, completely different style, the team said push it back a little bit, prepare properly.''

Source: Legit