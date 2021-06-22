Lionel Messi’s current contract with Spanish club Barcelona will lapse at the end of June, and he is yet to put pen on paper

La Liga president Javier Tebas has stated that the Catalan giants who have already exceeded their wage cap may not be able to register Messi for next season

The future of the Argentine remains in doubt amid interests from top clubs including Manchester City and PSG

The president of La Liga Javier Tebas has warned that Barcelona might not be able to register Lionel Messi for next league season over protocols on wages.

The Argentine’s contract with the Catalan club will lapse at the end of June and La Liga chief has stated that the only way the Spanish club can include him in the squad is to cut their wage bill.

Messi’s future at the club remains in doubt, but Barcelona are desperate in extending his contract amid interests from Manchester City and PSG.

Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona remains in doubt. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

As negotiations continue over the new deal, the economic structure of the Blaugrana has put the club in a tight corner and it is likely that the precarious financial situation at the club will lead to many exits.

UK outlet Mirror are reporting that wage cap for Barcelona was reduced from €671million in the 2019-20 campaign to €382.7million for last season.

Reports say more cuts are necessary in a bid to accommodate Messi for the coming season.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas said, as per Mundo Deportivo, and cited by ESPN:

"Barcelona have exceeded their wage cap. I hope they can keep Messi, but to do so, they will have to make cuts elsewhere.

"The severity of the situation depends on the resources they are capable of generating."

Although the new Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident he can get the 33-year-old to extend his reign at Camp Nou, the decision solely lies with the player.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner made efforts to walk away from his contract last August, however, he grudgingly rescinded his decision to see out his contract with the club.

Messi at the ongoing Copa America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina registered their first win at the ongoing Copa America following their 1-0 win over star-studded Uruguay following a solid team performance, Barca Blaugranes reports.

La Albaceleste began the tie on a promising note right from the first blast of the whistle and then went ahead in the 13th minute courtesy Guido Rodriguez.

And credit also goes to Lionel Messi who took on Torreira to get some space before placing a delicious cross towards Rodriguez who headed home the winner.

