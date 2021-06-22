Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has got fans talking after she shared a photo of herself getting medical treatment

The mum of one expressed sadness over the fact that she took ill again as she lamented with the caption she used

Nigerians have come up with different reasons as to why the billionaire wife has been in poor state of health

Nollywod actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has got fans and quite a number of people talking on social media after she revealed that she had to go to the hospital again.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the mum of one had her arm across a table, bandaged and plstered at the write with syringes and other supplies scattered on the table.

Regina'sstate of health sparks reactions Photo credit: @regina.daniels

The caption of the post had the movie star expressing sadness over the fact that she took ill again.

She wrote:

"Man down again."

Check out the post below:

Just recently, Regina Daniels had taken to social media after a surgery in Dubai with news that she was hospitalised.

Mixed reactions

While some people sympathised with the actress, others heaped the blame on her husband.

Read some of the comments below:

Pinkclinicng:

"Chop, una no gre, na so so slim tea."

Amharrietta:

"Make Ned small small dey handle this girl na."

Ll.tobiloba:

"Pele, get well soon. Rich wives go through a lot too. Not all that is glitter is gold. Emotional negligence."

Pretty_petite_thing_:

"I really hope this child is ok. Since she got married, something hasn’t been right."

Mj.oluebube:

"Ned take it easy o, she’s too soft ok?"

Regina starts fashion line

Regina Daniels took to social media to announce the launch of her fashion line, also named after her.

In an interview with Kemi Olunloyo on May 22, 2021, the movie star opened up on what influenced her decision to start her own fashion brand among other things.

According to the billionaire’s wife, she had always loved to mix and match different pieces while seeing the beauty in fashion.

