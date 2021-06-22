It was all exciting at the wedding reception of Peter Olayinka and Yetunde Barnabas who were joined together legally last weekend

The couple had a number of celebrities attend their wedding having initially done the traditional one a few weeks back

Peter and Yetunde were however treated to stunning tunes by Peter of the former P-Square band at the event

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian football star Peter Olayinka and his newly wedded bride Yetunde Barnabas were all groovy as they danced to Peter of P-Square singing the 'No one like you' song at their wedding reception.

The 25-year-old Slavia Prague striker and the actress leaped for joy at the entrance of the song live-performed by a member of the defunct music band over the weekend.

Peter's performance brought all-new energy into the event hall as the new couple couldn't contain their excitement after coming together as one.

Peter Olayinka in action for Slavia Prague against Arsenal in the Europa League last season. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

The ceremony was attended by celebrities both in the football industry as well as the movie industry with the groom worn a wine suit and his bride in an all-white gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Super Eagles stars who attended Peter and Yetunde's wedding

Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen are among the current Eagles players who joined the train of the groom on the day.

Also in attendance were Odion Ighalo, Monaco loanee Henry Onyekuru, Nantes winger Moses Simon and Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu.

The couple already had their traditional wedding in a glamorous event about two months ago as they both shared the news on their social media platforms.

Olayinka crowned the 2020-21 season with a double after scoring 11 goals and five assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for Slavia Prague.

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas marries Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka

Legit.ng earlier reported that congratulations are pouring in for Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas as she legally sealed her marriage with Slavia Prague striker Olayinka Peter.

The couple shared the piece of good news on their social media pages on Friday, June 18.

The actress shared lovely photos from the beautiful ceremony on social media. The photos showed that the lady and her footballer husband were legally joined together at the Ikoyi marriage registry.

Source: Legit.ng