Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Wijlaldum currently lead the race to win Euro 2020 golden boot

The above-named stars including Patrick Schick all have three goals so far in the continental championship

The Juventus superstar however has a better stat on the chart having assisted one other goal apart from the three he has got

Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the chase to win the golden boot award at the end of the European championship this summer.

The Juventus superstar sits atop of the chart with three goals alongside Romelu Lukaku, Georgino Wijnaldum, and Patrick Schick

However, the 36-year-old edges his fellow contenders out with the assist he created in Portugal's defeat to Germany in their second group game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the Euro 2020 golden boot race because of his conversion rate with three goals in two games.

Netherlands’s Georgino Wijnaldum is also a surprise package in the Euros as he has found some impressive goal-scoring prowess.

The midfielder, who recently joined Paris Saint Germain from Liverpool, also has three goals to his name from the group stage.

Meanwhile, apart from the players in the three goals rank, a number of stars have also recorded two goals to their names in the ongoing competition including Lazio's Cito Immobile.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku has also been in superb form for his country in the Euro 2020. Photo by Anatoly Maltsev.

Here is a more comprehensive list of the Euros’ most prolific strikers at the moment, as per the data from Infogol:

Euro 2020 top scorers chart

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (3 goals)

Georgino Wijnaldum, Netherlands (3 goals)

Patrick Schick, Czech Republic, (3 goals)

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium (3 goals)

Andry Yarmolenko, Ukraine (2 goals)

Ciro Immobile, Italy (2 goals)

Denzel Damfries, Netherlands (2 goals)

Manuel Locatelli, Italy (2 goals)

Memphis Depay, Netherlands (2 goals)

Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine (2 goals)

The 36-year old, who is only two goals shy of Ali Daei's all-time international goals record of 109, has successfully found the back of the net in four successive European Championships since his debut in 2004.

