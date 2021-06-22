Mikel Obi has continued to meet with governors as he promises to make investments and give birth to his country of birth

The ex-Nigerian international met with the governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu and praised him for his efforts

Mikel lauded the governor over the development of sports in the state saying he has adopted a unique strategy

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has visited the governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, barely a week after the footballer was spotted with Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Sharing the pictures alongside the Lagos governor on social media, Mikel thanked the politician over the development of sports in the state.

The former Chelsea star wrote in his caption accompanying the post that Sanwo-Olu has added unique strategy in his advancement of sports in the state.

Mikel Obi visits Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. Photo: mikel_john_obi

Source: Instagram

He said:

“Special thanks to H.E, Governor of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for a unique strategic engagement towards youth enablement and the advancement of sports in Lagos State.”

The Stoke City of England captain is currently in the country on vacation as he assured that he will make lots of investment across Nigeria.

And this is coming less than four days that Mikel paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Plateau state Simon Lalong as he promises to make investments in the state.

The former Chelsea star stated that he will engage himself in several activities within the state as a way of giving back to the place where he was born.

He was born in the state’s capital of Jos on April 22, 1987 and he began his footballing career from the same place.

He began his professional career with Plateau United playing there between 2002 and 2004 before he moved abroad to join Lyn of Norway.

Mikel was at the Plateau state governor’s lodge in Abuja where he praised Governor Lalong for restoring peace in the state and thereby promoting development and prosperity.

The Stoke City star stated that Jos is his home where he was born and raised and also given the support to develop his passion for football which has taken him to the global stage.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that newly Premier League side Watford have reached an agreement to sign Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis for an undisclosed fee this summer.

The 23-year-old joined German League side FC Cologne in the second half of last season - scoring one goal and assisting another in 10 appearances across competitions.

He will now join countrymen William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Tom-Dele Bashiru, Joseph Hungbo at the Vicarage Road Stadium next campaign.

Source: Legit