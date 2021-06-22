Emmanuel Dennis is on his way to Watford FC from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge this summer

The Hornets confirmed the move on their website but failed to reveal the value of the deal for the Nigerian player

Ekong, Dele Bashiru, Success will be on the ground to give their compatriot warm welcome when his deal is finalised in a matter of hours or days

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Newly Premier League side Watford have reached an agreement to sign Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis for an undisclosed fee this summer.

The 23-year-old joined German League side FC Cologne in the second half of last season - scoring one goal and assisting another in 10 appearances across competitions.

He will now join countrymen William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Tom-Dele Bashiru, Joseph Hungbo at the Vicarage Road Stadium next campaign.

Emmanuel Dennis celebrating his only goal for FC Cologne against Jahn Regensburg in their DFB Pokal game last season. Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Sources reveal that the Super Eagles striker joined Club Brugge in May 2017 in a deal valued at around €1.2 million and hit the ground running almost immediately after scoring six goals in five games.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Dennis was also on target twice for the Belgian club against Real Madrid in the Champions League two years ago. Watford said on their official website and was reported by Goal and Sky Sports.

“An agreement with Club Brugge has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis. The 23-year-old Nigerian spent part of last season on loan in Germany's Bundesliga with 1. FC Koln, having first joined the Belgian top-flight side in the summer of 2017.

“A scorer of 27 goals in just over 90 club appearances for Brugge, he has featured in both the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League. The Hornets are currently finalising personal terms with the pacy striker.”

Dennis has made two appearances for the Nigerian national team but has not really broken into coach Gernot Rohr's team despite making his debut for them in 2019.

Brentford are eyeing a move for Frank Onyeka this summer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Frank Onyeka could making his dream move to play in the English topflight division for newly-promoted side Brentford.

The Super Eagles midfielder who has just one international cap to his name will be relishing the move to play in the Premier League in the coming season from his Danish club Midtjylland.

It is understood that the 23-year-old will sign for Brentford who are also owned by Midtjylland owner, Matthew Benham

Source: Legit.ng