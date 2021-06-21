Court of Arbitration for Sports have reduced the life ban imposed on former Super Eagles coach Siasia to five years

This will come as a cheering news at least for Samson Siasia as he will be allowed to carry on with coaching in 2023

FIFA who are in charge of football in 2019 slammed Samson Siasia for allegedly involving in bribery

Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia on Monday afternoon, June 21, had his life-ban from football reduced to five years which means the 53-year-old can continue his coaching career in 2023.

Samson Siasia in 2019 was banned for life by the world football governing body known as FIFA who accused the former Super Eagles coach if involving himself in bribery and manipulation of games.

FIFA officials claimed that they sent an email to Samson Siasia for him to defend himself on the allegation adding that the Nigerian coach failed to reply.

This forced the football governing chiefs to issue a statement banning Samson Siasia for life from taking part in any football activities.

The development came as a shock to all Nigerian football fans who were wondering what actually happened which made FIFA to ban Samson Siasia.

While speaking then, Samson Siasia denied being guilty of the allegation and levied against him by FIFA and went to the Court of Arbitration for Sports for Appeal.

The case should have been sat on last year, but due to the disturbance of COVID-19, it was postponed.

According to the latest report on Leadership and BBC, the Court of Arbitration for Sports reduced the life ban to five years.

