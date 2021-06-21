Farmcrowdy operation was financially impacted by the farmers and herders clash in Northern Nigeria, cutting down production level

The Chief Executive Officer, Akindele Phillips, said the investment company had to buy commodities at higher price to cushion the effect

Philip's, who is also the co-founder of Farmcrowdy, said the firm struggled to cater to demands recorded by the company from customers

Farmcrowdy co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akindele Phillips, stated that his agric-investment company was affected by the farmers and herders' clash.

Phillips said Farmcrowdy lost some of its smallholder farmers to the clash in an unspecified location in the northern part of Nigeria, and this led to hike in cost of operation.

It was gathered that the incident occurred between 2017 and 2018. He didn't state the number of farmers that lost their lives, and the cost burden on Farmcrowdy, but Philip's said the startup had difficulty meeting clients' demands.

Farmcrowdy co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akindele Philip's. Photo: Farmcrowdy

Source: UGC

The entrepreneur made this known in a report by Bizwatch. He said commodity became scarce, and the company had to buy at higher price for business continuity.

Insecurity still posing challenge

Philips said the insecurity became worse just at the time for harvest. According to him, the costly commodity triggered an inflation rise in final goods sold to end consumers.

The businessman said Farmcrowdy's farmers are still exposed to the insecurity within the country:

"It affected our ability to meet the demands of our major offtakers, what this meant was, we started buying this scarce commodity at a higher price, informing how much the processors would, in turn, sell the final goods to the end consumers."

The government has been unable to improve fuel price due to the Nigerian Labour Congress threat hanging over FG's head.

Source: Legit Nigeria