Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu could be on his way to Premier League giants West Ham United this summer

The Premier League campaigners are said to have identified the Nigerian striker as one of their targets in the transfer window

Paul Onuachu was rated as one of the best strikers last season in Europe following his performances for Genk

West Ham United who are Premier League giants are reportedly interested in the signing of Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu who is currently playing for Belgian side Genk.

At the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season, West Ham United finished on sixth position and they will be playing in the Europa League in the coming season in Europe.

Last term in the Belgian League, Paul Onuachu scored 35 goals for Genk which is an incredible record for the Nigerian striker.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu emerges target for West Ham. Photo by Herman Dingler

Source: Getty Images

And even before the end of the season in Belgium, Paul Onuachu has been tipped to leave Genk and move one among the five top Leagues in Europe.

According to the report on Tribal citing Voetbal24, West Ham United are planning to recruit fresh legs in the coming season and Paul Onuachu is among their targets.

However, the Nigerian striker explained that he likes Premier League side Arsenal because of the likes of Emmanuel Adebayor and Kanu Nwankwo.

"I really like Arsenal.

"Emmanuel Adebayor is one of the players I have admired the most. I was a really big fan of him and Nwankwo) Kanu. I really love watching Arsenal."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cyriel Dessers backed fellow countryman and teammate Paul Onuachu to secure a move this summer to one of the biggest European giants following his impressive performances last season.

Paul Onuachu was in brilliant form last season for his club Genk as the Nigerian scored 33 goals in 38 League appearances winning the Golden Boot award and some other prizes.

His brilliant form for Genk last season has attracted many top clubs in Europe who are ready to do business with the Belgian giants this summer.

Last term, Cyriel Dessers failed to get active playing time because of Paul Onuachu's form and he is now hoping the Super Eagles striker leaves this summer.

According to the report, the 26-year-old explained that Paul Onuachu is a good striker who deserves to be playing for the biggest team in Europe.

Source: Legit Nigeria