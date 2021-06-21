Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her singer husband, Banky W, welcomed their son, Zaiah earlier this year

Father's Day was celebrated worldwide on June 20 and the actress took to social media to praise her hubby

In a lengthy post, Adesua explained how amazing Banky has been to their son, she also shared a video of the gifts she got for him

Father's Day was marked on June 20th and a lot of celebrities took to social media to celebrate their father's and husbands.

Adesua Etomi took to her Instagram page to celebrate her superstar husband, Banky W, with beautiful words. They announced the arrival of their son to the joy of many in February.

Banky W reacts to Adesua's touching Father's Day post Photo credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Adesua praises Banky

In the lengthy post, the actress noted that she had always known the kind of father the singer would be from the way he took care of her and others.

She revealed her favourite thing about the singer being a father to their son Zaiah, commended his patience and how he works hard to be present all the time.

Adesua also said that she is at peace with the fact that their son and his future siblings would walk through life holding Banky's hand.

She accompanied the post with photos from their baby shower, pregnancy shoot, Zaiah holding his papa's hand and a video of the cupcakes and gifts she got her hubby.

Excerpt from her post read:

"You know? I knew it. I knew the exact kind of father you would be. @bankywellington. I knew it from the way you take such great care of me and others. There's so much I can say about the things you do but I don't even think it's necessary. At this point, we all know how wonderful you are."

Check out the post below:

Banky W reacts

The singer took to the comment section to reply to his wife's beautiful post with gratitude.

"My Crown! My Baby! My Everything!!! I love you more than words can express. Thank you for loving and building with me."

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are first time parents Photo credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Sweet reactions

Read some of the beautiful comments from fans sighted on the post below:

Iamtonitones:

"Happy Father’s Day!"

_preshelle_:

"Zaiah’s cute hand got me."

Isabel_obiageli:

"I was waiting for this... I know ur word for papa Z no go be small thing. Happy fathers day to papa Z."

Lauzimumba_:

"The third slide, adorable."

Big_tall_izzy:

"He is already a Father to Thousands."

Banky gushes over Adesua

The ivory actress was among the guests who turned up for the colourful movie premiere of Tunde Kelani's new film project, Ayinla.

Among the numerous fans and friends who complimented her look was her husband, Banky W.

Taking to the comment section, he praised himself in the third person for snagging a beautiful partner.

Source: Legit