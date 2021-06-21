Frank Onyeka is reportedly close to joining Premier League side Brentford this summer

Reports claim the Nigerian international will be among the few players considered for a move with the Bees

The 23-year-old's two seasons so far with Danish club Midtylland has been rewarding scoring 12 goals in 80 matches

Frank Onyeka could making his dream move to play in the English topflight division for newly-promoted side Brentford, Soccer Net.

The Super Eagles midfielder who has just one international cap to his name will be relishing the move to play in the Premier League in the coming season from his Danish club Midtjylland.

It is understood that the 23-year-old will sign for Brentford who are also owned by Midtjylland owner, Matthew Benham, according to Danish news media outlet Ekstrabladet.

Onyeka has had two fantastic season at the Danish topflight division after making a move from Nigerian club FC Ebedei.

The skillful middle man started his quest with Midtjylland's U19 side before breaking into the mainstream team.

Frank Onyeka is on his way to joining newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford from Danish club Midtylland Photo by Jan Christensen and Bo Amstrup

Source: Getty Images

And he has gone on to play 80 games for the Danish club scoring 12 goals as well as making 10 appearances in the Champions League.

Onyeka's appearance for the national team was in the 1-0 loss to Algeria in an international friendly last October.

He was also among Gernot Rohr's invitees for the game against Tunisia but was an unused substitute in the friendly played in Austria.

