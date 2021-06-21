Talented Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is popularly known as Davido, is one artiste who never holds back on spending when it comes to family, his 30 Billion Gang crew, and most glaringly, on his fashion needs.

The father of three, who despite being born into riches, has worked hard to put his name on the music map and holds no apologies for how he spends his money.

Davido was in South Africa recently to celebrate with Mzansi star, Focalistic on his birthday, and OBO made sure to get his drip on costing well over a million naira.

In the photos shared on his Instagram page, the La La singer is seen dressed in denim pants, a white t-shirt which he paired with a Gucci jacket, and a wool blend bucket hat from the same designer.

Following a little digging by Legit.ng, it was discovered that Davido's outfit put together cost a lot of money, enough money to buy a car!

His bucket hat which is from the luxury designer cost $530 which is about N217,000, according to a website, Lyst.com.

See post below:

Davido rocked a designer hat. Photo credit: Lyst, @davido (Instagram)

Source: UGC

A brief trip to Gucci.com shows that the Gucci jacket described as 'eco washed organic denim bomber jacket' is selling for £2,450 which is about N1.4 million.

See post below:

Davido's Gucci jacket cost over a million naira. Photo credit: Gucci.com

Source: UGC

The singer's look to Focalistic's birthday when put together cost a little over N1.6 million!

Trust OBO to doll out huge sums of money to keep his swag tight and the talk of social media.

More expensive celebrity fashion

Having a high taste in fashion and knowing how to style looks are two different things that both Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa possess.

Just recently, the celebrity friends shared photos on their Instagram pages, each rocking similar monogram hoodies.

However, these aren't just any regular outfits but from top designer, Christian Dior which -according to BUYMA - costs €3,998 (N1,950,734). Although styled differently, the celebs pulled off the look effortlessly.

