England are one of the top contenders for the Euro 2020 title due to the bundle of talents they parade in their team

Although they suffered a setback in their second group game after being forced to a goalless draw by Scotland

The Three Lions stars have now consented to the fact that they will wear Phil Foden's hairstyle if they win the silverware next month

Phil Foden has revealed that his England national teammates have agreed to copy his bleach-blond hairstyle if they win the European Championship this summer.

The Manchester City star wore a new look inspired by Gazza heading into the tournament and he has convinced his colleagues to follow suit if they emerge victorious at the end of the tourney.

Gareth Southgate's men will now be hoping they can pick at least a point when they face current Group D table topper Czech Republic in their last group game to progress to the next stage.

The 21-year-oldwhile speaking to the media according to talkSPORT and reported by Sport Bible and EuroSport.

Phil Foden confirming his teammates agreed to wear his blonde-like hairstyle

"I told the team that if we win it they have to get the same haircut as me and they all agreed. Hopefully if we win it you will see everyone with the same haircut, I think Romania did it so I would make everyone, which would be funny."

When asked why he changed his hairstyle, the three time Premier League champion explained that:

Foden added:

"To be honest, it was my own thing and then I saw people turn it into something else and I jumped on it like everyone else would.

"I decided to change it up and called the barber and I've liked it ever since. I had another cut the other day to make it lighter."

The Three Lions kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia but failed to build on the victory as they were forced to a goalless draw by Scotland on matchday two.

Jose Mourinho showered praises on Kalvin Phillips after Croatia win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was the standout performer for new Roma boss Jose Mourinho in England's 1-0 Euro 2020 win over Croatia at Wembley.

The 25-year-old assisted Raheem Sterling's only goal of the game in the 57th minute to cap an impressive display all through the encounter.

His partnership with Declan Rice saw the Three Lions control possession of the ball more than their opponent in the game.

