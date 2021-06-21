Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela wished her husband a happy birthday in a very unique way as she posted a clip of him

The Barcelona captain was sighted in the footage doing something entirely different from what he is famous for

Messi was spotted playing with his kids in the footage shared by his wife in her bid to celebrate him on Father’s Day

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has posted an adorable clip on Instagram showing her husband doing the daddy duties.

She posted the footage to celebrate the Barcelona captain on June 20 which is widely celebrated as the Father’s Day.

It showed the footballer engage in something entirely different from what he is famous for in the touching video as he was seen playing with his sons Mateo and Ciro, with Father's Day in Argentina celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

Lionel Messi poses with his family. Photo: Adria Puig

Source: Getty Images

Messi is on international duty with Argentina and will be looking to do his family proud at the Copa America in Brazil.

After dating for about 9 years, Messi married his childhood sweetheart on June 24, 2017 at a lavish wedding in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

The couple has three children together Thiago and Mateo and Ciro, as they have continued to flaunt them across their social media handles.

Antonela Roccuzzo is family-oriented and continuously posts pictures of her family on her social media accounts.

She is a cousin to Argentina midfielder Lucas Scaglia who is one of Messi's childhood friends.

Roccuzzo and her husband Messi have known each other from the tender age of 4 and 5, respectively and the couple started their romantic relationship in the late 2000s.

Meanwhile, Messi has finally fulfilled his promise to a football fan in Brazil who had the tattoo of the Barcelona star on his back.

TyC Sports via Tribuna are reporting that Messi has been spotted in a video registering his signature at the back of the fan with the Leo tattoo.

Further reports claim that when the Barcelona captain discovered that someone in Brazil had a Leo tattoo of his iconic celebration vs Real Madrid on his back, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner stated that he would love to sign it.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has announced the arrival of his twin boys both of whom he has named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt, BBC reports.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram handle on Sunday, June 20, which was widely celebrated as Father’s Day, posting a picture of the family with a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children's names.

Yahoo also reports that his partner Kasi Bennet grinned for the photograph alongside the new arrivals and their and one-year-old daughter Olympia.

Source: Legit