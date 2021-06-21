Tunde Ednut has posted a clip showing a Nigerian girl dribble her male peer on the streets of Lagos showing skills

Nigeria is a country known for a breed of talented sports stars including ladies who play the game football very well

In the clip, the teenager was seen displaying amazing football skills as she nutmegs her marker multiple times

A young girl has been captured in a clip dribbling her male counterpart in a video which has gone viral on social media as shared by entertainer Tunde Ednut on Instagram.

Nigeria is well known for producing a huge number of talents in every aspect of life, but the number of naturally talented footballers from the country is quite overwhelming.

And footage by @OliscoTV sees a teenage girl displaying amazing talent against her male counterparts as they play football on the streets.

She seems to be a master of nutmegs as she perfectly controlled the ball and dribbled her marker countless times as sighted on Instagram.

Tunde Ednut captioned the clip:

“Wow! See this girl Ooo… Wow, see skills.”

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie replied in the comment section:

“Another Asisat Oshoala in the making. May God protect and cause this talent to be nurtured to full bloom.”

A fan added:

“The boy is in love. That’s why he’s not tackled her yet”

Another wrote:

“I don (have) miss (missed) this kind football. Playing on the streets.”

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia once sent the English club Chelsea a message expressing her dream to play for the club.

Anthonia was seen in the Chelsea home kit holding placards with inscriptions to attract the club.

She claimed she is an 18-year-old who plays either as an attacking midfielder or a striker, adding that although she can play with both legs, her right foot is stronger.

She was also seen in a footage playing alongside male footballers in her locality as she dazzled the guys before left-footing the ball into the net.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo was at the stands to support Super Falcons forwards, Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega in the final of the Queens' Cup.

The Catalans emerge victorious at the end of the game beating Levante 4-2 to claim their first-ever treble this season.

Although Oshoala played no part in the fixture while her compatriot was introduced late in the game, the 2013 AFCON winner was still proud of them both.

