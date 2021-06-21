Laurel Hubbard will compete for New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics game in weightlifting category

She will be a medal contender when she competes in the women’s super heavyweight category on August 2

Hubbard who will be the first transgender athlete at the Olympics explained that she is happy with the development

Laurel Hubbardis is now on the verge of recording her names in the history books of sports by becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Tokyo Olympics games.

The 43-year-old has been cleared to participate in the super-heavyweight category in weightlifting for New Zealand.

Before making the transitioning almost 10 years ago, Laurel Hubbard had competed in men's weightlifting competitions according to the report on Sky Sports and Guardian.

Laurel Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete in Olympics. Photo by Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

While speaking on the latest development, Laurel expressed happiness about the chance given to her to compete in the Olympics.

“When I broke my arm at the Commonwealth Games three years ago, I was advised that my sporting career had likely reached its end. But your support, your encouragement, and your affection carried me through the darkness.''

The Olympics games is around the corner with nations from different parts of the world preparing their athletes for one of the biggest sporting activities on earth.

Even should have been held last year, but the disturbances of deadly COVID-19 made those in charge of the games to postpone it until this year.

In the Olympics, many games are expected to be competed for as fans will be given the chance to see football, table tennis, tennis, badminton and lots more.

