The governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is mourning the killing of some residents of the state by a security officer

The Enugu police command has released an official statement about the incident which occurred at an estate

The police urged families of the deceased persons to remain calm and cooperate with the command in the ongoing investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Five people were shot to death on Sunday, June 20, in Enugu state by a police inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia.

According to The Nation, four others who sustained gunshot injuries were hospitalised following the incident which occurred at Golf Estate.

The errant police officer might be charged to court depending on the outcome of investigations. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Sources told the publication that the policeman who appeared drunk started acting strangely and shot at the victims for no apparent reason.

The Enugu state governor, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has visited the injured victims in the hospital where they were being treated. He expressed shock over the incident.

Enugu police command investigates the incident

The Punch reported that the Enugu police command said the erring police officer has been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of an investigation into the shooting.

It added that the CP had ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (State CIID) to carry out a thorough investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement disclosed that the Enugu state commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

Court says President Buhari has powers to extend tenure of IGP

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the president is empowered under Nigeria's laws to extend the tenure of a retiring Inspector General of Police (IGP) pending the completion of the process for appointing a successor.

The Nation reported that Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the ruling on Friday, June 18, regarding a suit filed by a lawyer, Maxwell Okpara.

The judge ruled that since the Constitution and the Police Act empower the President to appoint an IGP, by implication, he could extend the tenure of a retiring IGP before concluding the processes required to appoint a successor.

Source: Legit