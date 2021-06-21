Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media with a video of the moment she flew into turkey just to surprise her son, Festus on his birthday

The young man could not hide his astonishment on sighting his mother with the gifts and people she came with

Iyabo also had a trumpet man, cake, food and confetti with her just to make the day special for her son

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo's first child, Festus clocked a new age on June 21 and she took to social media to show how she showed up for him.

In a video she shared via her Instagram page, the filmmaker flew to Turkey, armed with cake, food, balloons and other surprises to make the day special for her son.

Fans and colleagues praise Iyabo for being a sweet mum Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Festus gets pleasantly surprised

The beginning of the video showed Iyabo with her crew who were carrying the cake, food, balloons, confetti as well as a trumpet man.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

One of the young ladies with her went ahead and knocked at the door, when Festus opened, the actress and every other person yelled 'surprise'.

The birthday boy was taken aback on sighting his mother and it took quite a while to eventually realise it was real and then he proceeded to hug her.

The trumpet man, Iyabo as well as everyone around sang for him while he hugged his mum several times.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

They also threw a mini party for him in the living room.

"I flew down to Surprise @festo_baba. Love you son."

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues react

Iyabo's video warmed the heart of many and they took to the comment section with remarks, wishing her son a happy birthday.

Realmercyaigbe:

"Awwwwwww."

Busoladakolo:

"I love this! Beautiful woman beautiful soul. Happy birthday to your blessed son."

Ucheogbodo:

"Awwww, so sweet and beautiful. You are such a great mom. Happy birthday to him."

Acupofkhafi:

"Aw look the way he held you. That’s a guy who’s mom is his FRIEND. Love to see it. Happy birthday Festo."

Nikkilaoye:

"Awww this is so beautiful. Well done sis @iyaboojofespris. Happy Birthday to @festo_baba, God bless him more as he adds a new year today, amen."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Iyabo Ojo calls out bestie

Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to drag her best friend Tosin Abiola, popularly known as Omo Brish.

In the lengthy post, Iyabo tagged her friend as one of those people who use others as stepping stools to achieve their selfish interest.

She disclosed that for years, Omo Brish constantly and stylishly called her all manners of names that implied a deranged personality.

Source: Legit Newspaper