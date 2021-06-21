Rory Farquharson's biography: who is Malia Obama's boyfriend?

Rory Farquharson is famous as Malia Obama's boyfriend. Rory and Malia have been in a relationship since 2016 after they met at Harvard University. Though his relationship with the former president's daughter brought Rory to the limelight, he is also a popular person in his own right.

Rory Farquharson, Malia Obama are seen on January 20, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Rory was born into an aristocratic family in the United Kingdom, and his family is known to be among the wealthiest families in the UK. He is a former rugby player and was pictured along with Prince Harry in a Rugby video in 2015. So, who is Malia Obama dating?

Profile summary

Full name: Rory Farquharson

Rory Farquharson Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 18 July, 1998

18 July, 1998 Age: 23 (as of 2021)

23 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Woodbridge in Suffolk, UK

Woodbridge in Suffolk, UK Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet and inches: 6'2

6'2 Height in cm: 188

188 Weight in lb: 165.3

165.3 Weight in kg: 75

75 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Education: Harvard University

Harvard University Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Malia Obama

Malia Obama Father: Charles Farquharson

Charles Farquharson Mother: Catherine Farquharson

Rory Farquharson's biography

The former rugby player was born on July 18, 1998. As of 2021, Rory Farquharson's age is 23.

Rory was born and raised in the Woodbridge town of Suffolk, in the United Kingdom. His parents are Catherine and Charles Farquharson. His mom is a prominent accountant, while his dad is an investment banker and a London-based investment company CEO. Malia's boyfriend was born belongs to an aristocratic family.

Growing up, Rory was into sports and even represented his high school in rugby and golf. In addition, he was a member of his school's chemistry club. He was generally a famous person in school and was even the head of school between 2015 and 2016 during his high school years.

Education

Malia Obama's boyfriend Rory Farquharson studied at Harvard University. He joined the school in 2017 and is set to graduate in 2021.

Farquharson studies law at the university, and he intends to work in banking like his father.

Career

Malia's boyfriend is only at the beginning steps of his career and has not yet revealed which area he is exploring. However, he has interned at the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building in Northern Ireland.

As Malia Obama's boyfriend

Malia Obama and Rory Farquharson met at Harvard University, where both were students. They became close and started dating in November 2017.

The relationship attracted public attention after a video of the lovebirds hugging lovingly and kissing was shared over the internet in 2017. The couple had attended the Harvard vs Yale football game, and they shared a moment of love before the game.

Malia Obama and boyfriend have since been spotted together on the streets of New York City. They also attended a Beyoncé concert in Paris together, in the company of Michelle Obama and Malia's little sister, Sasha.

Malia Ann Obama's boyfriend seems to have gelled well with his girlfriend's family. At the beginning of the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Obama revealed that Rory was quarantined with his family. Farquharson couldn't manage to travel at the time due to the travel restrictions that had emerged, and he was invited to stay with President Obama's family as he worked on a job that was set up for him at the time.

The President shared that during an interview on an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. He also said that Rory was a wonderful person and that the family liked him. President Obama previously shared that he was relaxed about his daughters dating because Michelle has been an excellent example for them, and the girls are under the watchful eye of the Secret Service.

Obama's daughter Malia's boyfriend deleted his social media accounts soon after his relationship with Malia went public.

Rory Farquharson is a promising young man and the boyfriend of the ex-US president Barack Obama's daughter Malia. He is a Harvard University student, where he studies law.

