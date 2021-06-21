A man has braved his physical challenge to make an honest living for himself by making wealth out of wastes

The disabled talented man named Manners Mukuwuri makes beautiful animal artworks from energy and beer can wastes

Manners who provides for his family with proceeds from his artwork sales said he had one time sold a piece for N323k

A man has impressed the internet with his hardwork and achievement despite being disabled.

The creative man named Manners Mukuwiri has been able to make wealth out of what many have considered as wastes.

In an interview with BBC News Africa, Manners who hails from Zimbabwe makes fine animal artworks from energy and beer cans people throw away.

Manners showcased some of his creations which include a colourful ostrich artwork, frog and snakes.

His biggest sale so far

Manners revealed that he gets most his patronage from the international community and has recorded a sale on a particular artwork at $800 (over N323k).

He lamented the little patronage from his own country which he blamed on lack of sensitization on arts.

People hail his creativity

Roryn Tamale stated:

"Kudzai Nyaguse my friend come see some incredible talent from r land."

Tom Collopy said:

"What a wonderful individual, full of admiration for him…"

Jean Daniel reacted:

"Well done hope you have a wonderful life god bless you."

Helen Thornberry commented:

"That is amazing very talent man your sculptures a great."

